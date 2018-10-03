Darryl Bollinger recalled what a former township manager told him about stormwater: “Tell ya what, buddy. Low man loses.” And that just about sums up the predicament he finds his farm in. Read more
A recent Technology Tuesday webinar talked about how documentation, training and equipment maintenance can help farmers avoid becoming a statistic. Read more
Each year, the Burkholder family commits a portion of their sale earnings from local fairs to the East Donegal/Conoy Area Christian Food Bank. Read more
Brooke Carey won her first supreme champion banner on Monday when the All-American Dairy Show ring announcer called out, “It’s the Holstein.” Read more
Pennsylvania has been seeking new processors of cheese and organic dairy products to absorb excess milk production, which could lead to fatter milk checks for farmers, and is currently in talks with three dairy processors about expanding in the commonwealth. Read more
Pennsylvania and Maryland farmers will lose out if a $370 million power line is built across their land, opponents of the project say. Read more
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.